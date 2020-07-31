1/1
Ruth L. Land
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth L. Land 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruth Lee Land, 95, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Villas. She was born in Denton, Texas.
Ruth is survived by two daughters Vicki McHenry (Rob) and Pam Walters (Dave). She is also survived by two granddaughters Cressie Foley and Rozzie Berisha (Met), four great-grandchildren Rori, Jack, Chase and Blythe, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews and by one sister-in-law and brother-in-law Don and Marsha Jones. Her loving husband, Lemuel, predeceased her in 1967.
Ruth was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind wonderful memories for all who knew and loved her.
She worked at Chance Vought in Dallas, Texas, during WWII and later at District #186 and Secretary of State in Springfield.
Private burial services for immediate family will be held at Camp Butler at a later date. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bisch Funeral Home
2931 South Koke Mill Road
Springfield, IL 62711
2175445424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bisch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved