Ruth L. Land 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruth Lee Land, 95, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Villas. She was born in Denton, Texas.
Ruth is survived by two daughters Vicki McHenry (Rob) and Pam Walters (Dave). She is also survived by two granddaughters Cressie Foley and Rozzie Berisha (Met), four great-grandchildren Rori, Jack, Chase and Blythe, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews and by one sister-in-law and brother-in-law Don and Marsha Jones. Her loving husband, Lemuel, predeceased her in 1967.
Ruth was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind wonderful memories for all who knew and loved her.
She worked at Chance Vought in Dallas, Texas, during WWII and later at District #186 and Secretary of State in Springfield.
Private burial services for immediate family will be held at Camp Butler at a later date. Please visit the online "Life Remembered Story" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com
.