Ruth M. Crandell


1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruth Marian Crandell, 94, of Springfield, died Thursday, March 12, 2020.
She is survived by 3 children; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 9:30 – 10:30 am, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Jeff Nelsen officiating. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Hills Church.
For full obituary and to share your stories and photos, Honoring Life™, at: StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
