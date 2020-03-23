|
|
Ruth M. Holland 1927 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruth M. Holland, 92, of Springfield, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born November 1, 1927, in Waverly, to Thomas and Cora (Lambert) Goacher, and they preceded her in death. She married Robert Holland in 1950 and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2014.
She is survived by one daughter, Charmaine (Joseph Paoni) Castleman of Springfield; one son, Michael Holland of Thayer; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two daughters, Michelle Holland and Carissa Strumpher, four brothers, and two sisters.
Ruth was a resident of Springfield most of her life. She was a homemaker who enjoyed taking care of her family and spending time with her grandchildren and friends.
Visitation: 10 am – 1 pm, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Funeral Service: 1 pm, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home –
Springfield with Reverend Marty Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, or a Charity of Donor's Choice.
CDC protocol shall be followed.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020