Ruth M. Koehler 1923 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ruth M. Koehler, 96, of Springfield, died at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Ruth was born on January 18, 1923, in Shawano, WI, one of eight children of Louis and Amanda Hesse. She married Guilford "Gil" Koehler on April 17, 1950, in Las Vegas, NV; he preceded her in death on September 11, 1974.
Ruth graduated from Shawano High School in 1940 and was employed with the Secretary of State until her retirement in 1991. She worked previously for the Mill Tavern, Illiopolis Ammunition Depot, Hickey Brothers, Allis-Chalmers, and the YMCA. Ruth was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Springfield for more than 55 years. She was also a member of Home Extension and Illinois Quarter Horse Association and donated blood to the Central Illinois Blood Bank. Ruth enjoyed baking, spending time with her family and friends, bowling, and was an avid Green Bay Packers, Illini, and Pleasant Plains Athletics fan.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
She is survived by her sons, Gary Koehler of Wadsworth, IL and Gene (wife, Becky) Koehler of Springfield and four grandchildren, Vanessa, Clint, Hannah, and Mitch.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Funeral Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, with Rev. Nicole Cox officiating.
Burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Plains Booster Club, 315 W. Church, Pleasant Plains, IL 62677.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019