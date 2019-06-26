Ruth M. Stremsterfer 1926 - 2019

Monticello, IL—Ruth M. Stremsterfer, 93, of Monticello, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Piatt County Nursing Home.

Ruth was born on February 15, 1926, the daughter of Newell and Bessie Mae Morgan Braner in rural Morgan County. She married Robert D. Stremsterfer on April 19, 1947, in Springfield; he preceded her in death in 2011.

Ruth lived in Sangamon County most of her life, helping her husband farm and raise Angus cattle. She was employed at Goldblatt's, including the postal sub-station for thirteen years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church for many years, served as a Sunday school teacher, helped with VBS, and was an active member of the Mother's Club. In later years, she was a member of Springfield Southern Baptist Church. Ruth was also a member of the WWII Worship Team with her husband, Bob, serving in several area churches.

She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Calhoon and infant daughter, Barbara; sister, Mary Sandidge; and brother, Carl Braner.

She is survived by two daughters, Bobbie (Forrest) Montgomery of Lovington, IL and Margie (James) Warren of Monticello; one granddaughter, Valeri (Dylan) Warnick of Tolono; four grandsons, Jason (Kristie) Montgomery of Monticello, Adam (Margie) Montgomery of Elburn, Brian Calhoon of Omaha, NE, and Joshua Warren of Darien; great-grandchildren, Carter Montgomery, Noah Montgomery, Forrest Montgomery, and Owen Montgomery; sister-in-law, Patty Stremsterfer of Pleasant Plains; brother-in-law, Edward Morgan of Springfield; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.

Visitation: Family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 South Grand Avenue West, Springfield.

Graveside Ceremony: 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Farmington Cemetery with Rev. Don Neisler officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110 or , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148.

