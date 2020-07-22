Ruth "Gloria" Mullady 1924 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruth "Gloria' Mullady, 95, of Springfield, died at 12:40 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Mill Creek Care Center.
Gloria was born in Farmingdale, IL on October 27, 1924, the daughter of Paul Francis and Ruth Cecilia (Brandenburg) Tolan. She married Robert A. Mullady on November 27, 1942 in St. Louis, MO; he preceded her in death.
Gloria attended Ursuline Academy for her first three years and then attended Pleasant Plains High School for her senior year, graduating in 1942. She retired from the State of Illinois. Gloria was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. She enjoyed cocktails and dinner out, always with laughter in the company of her girlfriends; as well as shopping and spending time with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and one sister.
Gloria is survived by four children, Linda Mullady of Springfield; Timothy (Sharon Thomas) Mullady of Springfield; Maureen Mullady of Oswego; and Paul (Cheryl Kayte) Mullady of Decatur; three grandchildren, Natalie Blankenship, Erika Wegman, and Jason Eckhoff; six great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Mikayla, Jenna, Cobi, Hayden, and Henry; two sisters-in-law, Margie Tolan of Oaktown, IN and Mary Alice Tolan; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass: Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1725 South Walnut, Springfield with Rev. Jeff Grant, celebrant. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 140 guests at one time.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois, 300 S. 15th St., Springfield, IL 62703 or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth Street, Springfield, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com
to offer your condolences.