|
|
Ruthelma Benjamin Wankel-Fricke 1924 - 2020
Petersburg, IL—Ruthelma Benjamin Wankel-Fricke, 95, of Petersburg, Illinois passed away on Saturday, March 29, 2020.
She was born on March 2, 1924, in Ashland, Illinois, to Dr. Walter Benjamin and Mildred Jones Benjamin. She married Raymond Wankel on June 9, 1946, in Ashland, Illinois. In 2006, she married Norman E. Fricke of Petersburg, Illinois.
Ruthelma is survived by her two children, Marilyn Wankel (Tim) of Blandinsville, Illinois and Mark Wankel (Anita) of Pleasant Plains, Illinois, and her husband Norman Fricke of Petersburg. In addition to her children, she is survived by five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and three step-children, plus their seven grandchildren.
Her husband Raymond Wankel, her parents, and her three brothers preceded her death.
Services will be held at the Tallula Christian Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 pm. Burial will be in the Tallula Greenwood Cemetery immediately following the service. Following the services a Celebration of Life will be held at 5 pm at Wankel's, 18239 Kelly Rd. Petersburg, IL 62675.
Memorial contributions can be given to the Petersburg Rural Fire department and the Menard County Fair association.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020