Ruthie Liken 1947 - 2019
Rochester, IL—Ruthie Liken, 72, of Rochester, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Country Lane Memory Care in Riverton.
She was born on June 15, 1947 in Litchfield, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Whitlock) Holderread. Ruthie married her college sweetheart, Wayne Liken, on February 7, 1970, and he preceded her in death on November 2, 2016.
Ruthie earned an English degree from Western Illinois University. Wayne finished a semester earlier and enlisted in the US Air Force. They married and as newlyweds lived in Laredo, TX before continuing their journey to Fort Walton Beach, FL. And then to Pittsburgh, PA where they had two daughters, Stephanie and Jill Liken. While Ruthie devoted her time to raising her children, she also enjoyed her career path from journalist, federal employee, teacher's aide, and Springfield Arts Council. She particularly loved shopping and antiquing, which led to her involvement with Questors. In her retirement she volunteered at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum. Wayne and Ruthie enjoyed traveling together but also cherished their time at home with their friends and family. Ruthie was a lover of all animals, big and small.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her beloved family pets Rusty, Wookiee, Abby, Buud, Clarke, & Trixie.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie (Nick) Palazzolo of Rochester, and Jill (Chris Lamarre) Liken of Ft. Collins, CO; two grandchildren, Samantha and Adam Palazzolo, two siblings; Jim (Nancy) Holderread and Pat (Bert) Russell and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 starting at 10:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am at Church of St. Jude in Rochester with Father Brian Alford officiating. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider providing respite care to a friend or a loved one or by making a donation to your local .
Wilson Park Funeral Home 200 E Main St, Rochester, IL 62563 is in charge of arrangements.
