Ruthie Mae Acres 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ruthie Mae Acres, 94, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her residence.
Ruthie was born on June 10, 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri to the proud parents of Joseph Patton and Mary G. Robinson.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Union Baptist (small) Church, 1405 E. Monroe Street.
Visitation will be at 10:00am. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00am.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019