Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Ruthie Acres
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruthie Acres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruthie Mae Acres


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruthie Mae Acres Obituary
Ruthie Mae Acres 1925 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Ruthie Mae Acres, 94, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, transitioned to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at her residence.
Ruthie was born on June 10, 1925 in St. Louis, Missouri to the proud parents of Joseph Patton and Mary G. Robinson.
Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Union Baptist (small) Church, 1405 E. Monroe Street.
Visitation will be at 10:00am. Celebration of Life will be at 11:00am.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruthie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now