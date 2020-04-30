|
|
Ruthie Steen 1959 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruthie Steen, 60, of Springfield entered eternal life surrounded by the love of her family on Sunday, April 26th, 2020. Ruthie was born September 18th, 1959, in Melrose, MN to Phil and Aurea Goerger. She was raised in Melrose, MN. She moved to Fargo where she earned her RN degree from NDSU. She subsequently worked as an RN in the ICU at Dakota Hospital. There, she met her husband Mark Steen and they married on November 24th, 1984.
Ruthie and her family moved to Springfield, IL in 1990. She was an active disciple of Christ at St. John's Lutheran Church where she served as a leader in Stephen Ministry and Beyond Bread Food Ministry. She shared her gift of music with the Chancel Choir and Bells of Glory. She enjoyed fellowship with the EQ chapter of PEO and book review clubs. Her greatest joy was raising and loving her children, grandchildren, and husband. Ruthie and her family have fondest memories of their travels together.
She is survived by her husband Mark of Springfield, IL; children, Sven (Ashlynne) Steen of Iowa City, IA, and Mackenzie Steen of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Trenton and Lena of Iowa City, IA; sister, Patty (Joe) Mareck of St. Cloud, MN; and brothers Philip (Sue) Goerger of Chapel Hill, NC, and Gary Goerger of St. Cloud, MN. She will be reunited in eternal life with her mother, father, and sister, Mary Forslund.
Memorial Service: A memorial service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 1 to May 2, 2020