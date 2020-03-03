|
|
Ruthondrea Yvonne Chamberlain 2002 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Ruthondrea Yvonne Chamberlain 17, departed this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in St. Louis, MO. She was born July 18, 2002 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Jessica Chamberlain and Christopher Liddell.
Funeral Services will be Friday, March 6, 2020 at Fresh Vision Community Church, 1551 J David Jones Pkwy, Springfield, IL 62702 with Pastor Roy Newman Officiating.
Visitation: 10am-11am.
Service: 11am-12pm.
Interment: PRIVATE BURIAL FAMILY ONLY at Elkhart Cemetery, Elkhart, IL.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020