Ryan Trosley
1980 - 2020
Girard, IL—Ryan Trosley,40, of Girard and Springfield, passed away on October 6, 2020 at Lee Memorial Health System in Fort Myers, FL.
Ryan was born on September 8, 1980 to Stephen and Linda (Payne) Trosley in St. Louis, MO. He married Laura L. Love on October 15, 2019 in Macoupin County.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Laura; three daughters, Autumn Sanderson, Kylee and Isabella Malone; son, Jace Rogers; mother, Linda Trosley; father, Stephen (Vincy) Trosley; sister, Vanessa (Christopher) Seabolt; niece, Hunter Seabolt; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard.
Illinois COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance of guests at one time.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online condolences can be given at www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com

Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Anderson Funeral Homes Ltd
226 N Third St
Girard, IL 62640
(217) 627-2126
