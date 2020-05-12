|
Sabreen Abdullah 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sabreen Abdullah aka Alfretta Mae Emerson, Aunt Mae, Miss Alfretta and Miss Allen, at the age 95, passed on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was a rare and special individual who treated all life with respect.
She was preceded in death: by her parents; Sherman and Udell Emerson, three brothers; Clyde Emerson, Twin brothers; Walter& William Emerson and one sister; Lennie Belle Newman.
She leaves five children; Zevernett Holloway, Ezra Abdullah (Kevser Kocak), Jeffrey Allen, Francine Jackson and Michelle Allen Hardy (Carl Sr.)
Viewing Services Only: Friday, May 15, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020