Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
For more information about
Sabreen Abdullah
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sabreen Abdullah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sabreen Abdullah

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sabreen Abdullah Obituary
Sabreen Abdullah 1925 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sabreen Abdullah aka Alfretta Mae Emerson, Aunt Mae, Miss Alfretta and Miss Allen, at the age 95, passed on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was a rare and special individual who treated all life with respect.
She was preceded in death: by her parents; Sherman and Udell Emerson, three brothers; Clyde Emerson, Twin brothers; Walter& William Emerson and one sister; Lennie Belle Newman.
She leaves five children; Zevernett Holloway, Ezra Abdullah (Kevser Kocak), Jeffrey Allen, Francine Jackson and Michelle Allen Hardy (Carl Sr.)
Viewing Services Only: Friday, May 15, 2020, 10:00am-12:00pm, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Interment: Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 13 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sabreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -