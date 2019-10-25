Home

Sallie Bumgarner Guth 2019
Port St. Lucie, FL—Sallie Bumgarner Guth passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 nearby her daughter and son-in-law at the lovely William Childs Hospice House in Palm Bay, Florida. She was diagnosed with stage IV Cholangiocarcinoma in December 2017 and fought with full competitive spirit until deciding to stop treatment 1 year ago to preserve energy and enjoy the rest of her life. She lived 70 beautiful years on this earth. Sallie was survived by her daughter, Jamie Guth and husband Michael Workman of Melbourne Beach, Florida; sister, Barb Malany and husband Lee Malany of Springfield, Illinois; nephew Leigh Karl Malany of Orlando, Florida; niece Siobhan Malany and husband Mario Garcia Malany of Orlando, Florida; and niece Carleen Hinkle and husband Gary Hinkle of Springfield, Illinois.
A private celebration of life will be hosted at her daughter's home in Melbourne Beach for family and friends. Sallie will be laid to rest offshore in the Atlantic where she can return to earth naturally.
Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Care, Melbourne, FL 321-724-2222. Condolences at afcfcare.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
