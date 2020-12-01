1/1
Sallie Conway Dixon
Sallie Conway Dixon 1931 - 2020
Springfield , IL—The world lost a beautiful soul on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Sallie Conway Dixon, 89, was the epitome of class and grace, and loved by all who were lucky enough to cross her path.
Sallie was born in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Harold and Peg (Flynn) Sheehan. She married Francis Patrick "Dink" Conway on May 31, 1952 at the Church of the Little Flower in Springfield; he preceded her in death on May 7, 1988. She then married Paul "Pete" Dixon on September 18, 1993 at St. Agnes Church in Springfield; he preceded her in death on October 18, 2001.
Sallie had an infectious smile that lit up a room. She loved her home filled with family and friends cheering on their favorite sports teams, Notre Dame and the Chicago Cubs (as she smiled contently from her chair, while reading a book and sipping a glass of wine). Fans at Wrigley Field and South Bend's Notre Dame stadium got a kick out of the fact that she could sit in the stadiums, best seats in the house, with a good book in hand.
Sallie attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Ursuline Academy. She graduated in 1949 and was awarded an art scholarship to Springfield Junior College in Illinois. She graciously shared her talents with family and friends through beautiful hand-painted Christmas cards that quickly became cherished keepsakes. Sallie was proud of her Irish Heritage and her great-grandchildren's names are a reflection of that.
Sallie was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sister Peggy Conway, OP; and her sister, Mary Ann Midden.
She is survived by her children, Mary Pat Dalbey (Noel), Frank Conway (Sharon), Nancy Davlin (Tom Zelasko), and Kevin Conway (Kathy Prunty); five grandchildren, Stephanie Farley (Fred), Tara Moore (Joe), Shalaigh Koehl (Chris), Ryan Davlin (Jenna), and Mallory Simonds (Dylan); great-grandchildren, Kylah, Camden, Connor, Cole, Chloe, Emmet, Finnegan, Sullivan, Colin, Ronan, Keegan, Brennan, Nolan, Nora, Clare, and Lily; two siblings, Harold "Mike" Sheehan and Marguerite "Margie" Richards (Rick); brother-in-law, Bill Midden; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Private family ceremonies will be held at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield. A celebration of Sallie's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dominican Sisters' Retirement Fund, 1237 W. Monroe, Springfield, IL 62704.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 1, 2020
What a beautiful lady. May you find comfort in knowing she is reunited with friends and family who have gone before her. She will remain forever in your hearts. Please know I will be keeping your family in my prayers.

Pat Kmett
Friend
