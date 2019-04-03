|
|
Sallie Louise Brittin 1946 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sallie Louise Brittin, 72, of Springfield, died at 5:10 pm, Sunday, March 31, 2019 at her home. She was born November 10, 1946 in Lexington, KY to Milton Barrow and Mary Annett (Lowry) Butler. She married Charles E. Brittin on August 13, 1983 and he preceded her in death on April 6, 2011.
She is survived by one brother, Milton (Edna) Barret Butler of New Castle, PA; sister-in-law, Becky S. (Coley) Cowan and brother-in-law, Joe (Kim) Brittin, both of Springfield; two nieces, Michelle (Allen) Butler-Johnston and Melissa Brittin; two nephews, Andrew (Becky L.) Cowan and Brad (Katlin) Brittin; her companion, Jim Pipkin of Springfield; several great nieces and nephews and her beloved cats, Lucy and Ricky.
She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son, Tommy.
When Sallie married into the musical Brittin family, her love of music grew to enjoying concerts and the Central Illinois Blues Club.
She was a member of Hope Evangelical Free Church, Heart Art Group, and Vanatics Van Club. She enjoyed scrapbooking, genealogy, gardening, traveling, and music.
Sallie retired as a secretary from Hope Evangelical Free Church, and she had previously worked as a dental assistant and for the Illinois State Historical Society.
Memorial Gathering: 5 – 7 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home- Springfield
Memorial Service: 10 am Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Pastor Beth Yokley officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oak Ridge Chapel Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Evangelical Free Church Music Department or Charlie E. Brittin Memorial Scholarship Fund at LLCC.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019