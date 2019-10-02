|
|
Sally L. Meyers 1936 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sally L. Meyers, 83, died September 30, 2019. She was born in Keokuk, Iowa June 27, 1936. Daughter of Carrol and Mary Louise Risser.
Married Roger Meyers August 4, 1956 at St. Francis de Sales Church, Keokuk, Iowa. Graduated from St. Peters High School in Keokuk. Worked at Keokuk Electro Metals – was a real estate agent with Fahey and Associates and a "retired grandma" of Vermilion County Title in Danville, IL.
Sally was an active member and Eucharistic minister of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Danville, and recently served as a Eucharistic minister at Lewis Memorial Christian Home in Springfield, IL where she moved to be near family when Roger passed away.
Sally is survived by 5 daughters, Tari Whittaker (Roy) of Whitney, Texas, Tami Genin (Mike) of Springfield, IL, Tina Ziegler (Jim) of Staples, MN, Trish Huffman (Jeff) of Monticello, IL, and Tracy Gonsalves of Park City, UT; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Visitation: 2 – 3 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Agnes Church.
Funeral Mass: 3:00 pm, Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Agnes Church.
Sally will be buried next to her parents and beloved husband, Roger, at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk, Iowa at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019