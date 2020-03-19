|
Sally "Sara" Wells 1929 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Sally "Sara" Wells, 90, of Springfield, formerly of St. Louis, MO, Monmouth, IL, and Louisville, KY, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. John's Hospital.
Sally was born on August 8, 1929 in St. Louis, MO to Genevieve (Murphy) and Charles Duran.
She graduated from St. Barbara's Grade School and Loretta Academy in St. Louis. Her working career included insurance sales, radio advertising sales, and alcohol and drug counseling. In 1986, she graduated from Sangamon State University (now UIS) with a Bachelor of Arts in Individual Option with an emphasis in music therapy. Sally saw the benefits of music therapy as she played the piano at various institutions.
She was instrumental in starting several organizations including Starting Point in Monmouth, IL, and helped bring Birthright to Galesburg, Macomb, Monmouth and the Quad Cities. She was a friend of Bill W.
Sally is survived by her children, James (Kathea) Buck, Maureen (Bill) Keithley, Sally (Ed) Wojcicki, Michael Buck (Lori Hupfer), and Daniel (Holly) Buck; grandchildren, Charles, Gabe (Kay), Nora (Chip), Sara (Jose), Shannon (Melissa), Jack, Luke (Katlyn), Kristina (Mike), Katie, and Quinn (Lily Ross); 13 great-grandchildren; and close friends, Jeannie Mitchell and Geri Beveridge.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Mary Frances Layton.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Ann's Church, 7530 Natural Bridge Rd., St. Louis, MO, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Ted Wojcicki. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in St. Louis, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Churches in Action (Alcohol Prevention), 1132 West Jefferson, Springfield, IL 62702.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Rt. 4, Chatham.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020