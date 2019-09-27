|
Samuel H. "Sam" Tidball 1973 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Samuel H. "Sam" Tidball, 45 of Springfield, died on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Sierra County, CA. He was born November 9, 1973 in Quantico, VA to Harvey G. and Barbara (Jeppson) Tidball. He married Jodie Reed on August 9, 1996 and she survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Corbin and Saylor Tidball; his parents, Harvey and Barbara Tidball; three siblings, Rebekah (Randy) Michelsen of Las Vegas, NV, Michele (Timothy) Boehmke of Columbus, OH and Travis (Anne) Tidball of Lehi, UT; his maternal grandfather, Jay Jeppson and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Betty Tidball and maternal grandmother, Lou Jeppson.
Sam was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He co-owned Pacesetter Tree Care with his wife, Jodie and was a Certified Arborist.
"Sam was a man with immense mental, physical and spiritual fortitude, perfect integrity, abundant optimism, and a patient and caring heart that instinctively sought to bless others. He fiercely loved his wife and children, as well as the rest of his extended family. He loved hard work, an exciting adventure and a good laugh."
Visitation: 4 – 7 pm, Monday, September 30, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3601 Buckeye Drive, Springfield, IL 62712, with additional visitation 10 – 10:45 am, Tuesday, October 1, 2019.
Funeral Service: 11 am, Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Memorial contributions may be made to Corbin and Saylor's Mission Funds c/o Jodie Tidball.
