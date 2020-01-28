|
Samuel T. Moore 1935 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Samuel T. Moore, 84, of Springfield, IL passed away at 10:57 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born November 15, 1935 in Springfield to Samuel Walter and Margaret Jane (McGaw) Moore and they preceded him in death. He married Della Rose James on June 14, 1959 at Elliott Avenue Baptist Church, with Pastor Arthur Daniels officiating.
He is survived by his wife, Della, one daughter, Margaret Rose Cluck; one son, John Walter (Lori) Moore, both of Springfield, two grandchildren, Christopher Michael (Haley) Moore and Jennifer Nicole (Mitch) Johnson and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Betty Jane Dinora; brother, Gary Moore and adopted mother, Loreen Moore.
Sam was a lifelong resident of Springfield. He was a Springfield Police Officer and Supervisory Compliance Officer with the Illinois Department of Transportation. He retired in December of 1991. He was a US Navy veteran serving in the Korean War. Sam was a member of Elliott Avenue Baptist Church. He was a Master Mason (Chatham Lodge 523) and member of the ANSAR Shrine and Eastern Star.
Visitation: 9:00 – 11:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL.
Masonic Service: 10:45 am, at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL
Funeral Service: 11:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield, IL where Reverend Cana Roth will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery where military honors will be conducted.
Memorial contributions may be made to Leukemia Research at SIU School of Medicine.
