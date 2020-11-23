1/1
Sandra A. Walter
Sandra A. Walter 1949 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sandra A. Walter, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at home.
Sandy was born on March 10, 1949 in Pontiac, IL, the daughter of LeRoy and Annabel (Jacobs) Clapp. She married Larry Walter on April 28, 1988 in Pontiac, IL.
Sandy was a graduate of Tri-Point High School. She attended medical laboratory training at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, IL. Prior to her retirement, Sandy spent many years working as a laboratory technician at St. James Hospital in Pontiac, IL. She was a faithful and active member of Springfield First United Methodist Church where she often helped prepare meals for those in need. She also helped establish a cancer support group to connect and encourage others with cancer. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing golf and bridge. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren was one of her greatest joys. Sandy touched the lives of all who knew her and will be remembered for her love, faith, strength, and generosity.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Gary and Randy Clapp.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Larry Walter of Springfield, IL; son, Todd (Tressa) Krippel of Rochester, IL; daughter, Mandi (Grant) Polkoszek of St. Charles, IL; step-daughter, Lisa Walter of Indiana; grandchildren, Keagan, Corwin, Creighton and Cashton Krippel, Jackson and Brandon Polkoszek, and Tess, Riley and Luke Patterson; brother, Larry (Cyndy) Clapp of Cullom, IL; sister, Kathy (Leo) Weber of Cabery, IL; sisters-in-law, Holly Clapp and Kathy Dyrby, both of Kempton, IL; and special aunt, Dorothy Roche of Pontiac, IL.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is being served by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.
Please visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Land Cremation Society
917 S. 7th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 523-4646
