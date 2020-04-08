The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL 62526
(217) 875-2004
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Armbruster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra (Britz) Armbruster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra (Britz) Armbruster Obituary
Sandra (Britz) Armbruster 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sandra (Britz) Armbruster, 80, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, with her loving daughter by her side.
Sandra was born March 10, 1940, in Springfield, to George Andrew and Dorothy E. (Steele) Britz. She married Roger M. Armbruster on July 19, 1969, in Springfield. He passed away July 21, 2013. Sandra received her Bachelor degree in History from the University of Illinois Springfield, at the age of 49.She was involved in many activities which include, former president of Clayville Folk Art Guild, member of the Antique Phillies Red Hats Club, Pinochle Club, volunteering to make lye soap and butter in New Salem, and researching genealogy.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Armbruster; two sisters, Janice (Jim) Royer and Jane (Jim) Polk; nieces, Jill Dameron, Sally Underwood; nephews, Hellar and Gunther Armbruster, Jeff and Jason Royer and Todd Polk; several great nieces, nephews and cousins; four cats, Eli, Sophie, Summer and Fritz; and her pigeon bird, Sam.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Services to celebrate the life of Sandra Armbruster will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to WWF – World Wildlife Fund 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W. P.O. Box 97180 Washington, DC 20090-7180, St, Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105 or the donor's choice.
The family of Sandra Armbruster is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now