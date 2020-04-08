|
Sandra (Britz) Armbruster 1940 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sandra (Britz) Armbruster, 80, of Springfield, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield, with her loving daughter by her side.
Sandra was born March 10, 1940, in Springfield, to George Andrew and Dorothy E. (Steele) Britz. She married Roger M. Armbruster on July 19, 1969, in Springfield. He passed away July 21, 2013. Sandra received her Bachelor degree in History from the University of Illinois Springfield, at the age of 49.She was involved in many activities which include, former president of Clayville Folk Art Guild, member of the Antique Phillies Red Hats Club, Pinochle Club, volunteering to make lye soap and butter in New Salem, and researching genealogy.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura Armbruster; two sisters, Janice (Jim) Royer and Jane (Jim) Polk; nieces, Jill Dameron, Sally Underwood; nephews, Hellar and Gunther Armbruster, Jeff and Jason Royer and Todd Polk; several great nieces, nephews and cousins; four cats, Eli, Sophie, Summer and Fritz; and her pigeon bird, Sam.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Services to celebrate the life of Sandra Armbruster will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to WWF – World Wildlife Fund 1250 Twenty-Fourth Street, N.W. P.O. Box 97180 Washington, DC 20090-7180, St, Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105 or the donor's choice.
The family of Sandra Armbruster is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home, 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020