Sandra Hoffman 1967 - 2019
Flagstaff, AZ—After a valiant struggle with cancer, Sandra (Sandy) Hoffman passed away on April 27, 2019, at the Northland Hospice and Palliative Care in Flagstaff, AZ. She was born in Springfield, IL on October 11th, 1967, to Roger (deceased) and Betty (Bachman) Hoffman. She is survived by her husband, Mike Standish; two children, Loralei and Luke Standish of Flagstaff, AZ; two brothers, Martin and Chris Hoffman of Springfield ;and many extended family members and friends.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in Flagstaff, Az. Donations or contributions in her memory can be made to the Northland Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc Flagstaff, AZ 86001 or the Flagstaff Family Food Center, 3805 E. Huntington Dr, Flagstaff, Az 86004.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 11 to May 12, 2019