Sandra Kay Johnson "Sam" Isbel
Sandra Kay "Sam" Johnson Isbel 1963 - 2020
Jacksonville, IL—Sandra Kay "Sam" Johnson Isbel, 56, of Jacksonville, died peacefully from complications of COPD, surrounded by her sisters at her home on July 10, 2020.
She was born September 13, 1963, at Our Saviour Hospital in Jacksonville, the daughter of Harold Edward and Dorothy May (Haycraft) Johnson. She married Eric Isbel on January 19, 1991 at Our Lady of Las Vegas Roman Catholic Church.
Sam is survived by 11 siblings, Theresa (Stan) Hansen of Springfield, Carolyn (John) Eilering of Jacksonville, JoAn (Tom) Huot of Alexander, Shirley Johnson of Jacksonville, Betsy Bowman of Jacksonville, Marty (Randy) Wright of Alexander, Mary Stella Duffy of Jacksonville, Kathy (Rick) Wright of Springfield, Jerry (Cindy) Johnson of Waverly, Ed (Connie) Johnson of Las Vegas and Ginny (Mario) Camacho of Quincy. She had a special friend, Janet Hansen, known as Thelma to her Louise. She was the beloved "Aunt Sam" to her 32 nieces and nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Sam dedicated her life caring for others as a nurse and medical assistant in Boulder, Colorado, Riviera, Arizona, Las Vegas, Nevada, Boise, Idaho and Jacksonville. Sam's highest honor of her nursing career was taking care of her mother, who was her last patient.
Sam was a proud original member of Blake Shelton's Fan Club and an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan enjoying watching and defending Matt Carpenter. She was a loyal follower of the Food Network sharing her knowledge when she had an opportunity. She became an accomplished cook and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was a member of Our Saviour Catholic Church in Jacksonville.
Sam was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Joseph Allen Johnson.
Due to COVID 19 a private rosary will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin on Monday July 13, 2020 at 9:30am with a private funeral mass following. Her burial is open to the public with masks and social distancing required following the funeral at approximately 11:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Franklin.
In lieu of flowers Sam requested memorials to Our Saviour Preschool Program. The Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Rosary
09:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
JUL
13
Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Memories & Condolences
July 11, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sue and John Milner & Sons
Friend
July 11, 2020
JoAn and family - I am so sorry to hear of Sams passing. I remember how much you loved her and talked about her. My deepest condolences.
Jenn Doyle
July 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy for your loss.
Rhinda and Mike Fairless
Friend
