Sandra Porter 1935 - 2019
Illiopolis, IL—Sandra Porter, 83, of Illiopolis, was called to heaven on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Moweaqua Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
Sandra was born on October 24, 1935 in DuQuoin, the daughter of Myrton and Jessygrace (Prosser) Piper. She married Melbourne Porter on November 22, 1956.
Sandra was a member of the Illiopolis United Methodist Church and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She enjoyed time with family, photography, golfing and crocheting.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, James Piper; and one great-granddaughter, Madison Stephens.
She is survived by her husband Mel; two daughters, Leanne (Jimmy) Stephens and Toni (Rian) Flexter; one son, Greg (Carrie) Porter; twelve grandchildren, Gregory (Tara) Zimmerman, Casey Pratt, Kimberly (Jamie) Jones, Christopher Crow, Jessica Flexter, Asia (Jeremy) Bahn, Brandy Flexter, Megan Crow, Daniel (Jayna) Stephens, Tabitha Stephens, Katelyn Porter and Kylie Porter; twenty-six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Marilyn Sue Holliday and Carol (Bill) McMahan; two sisters-in-law, Donna Piper and Carolyn Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Illiopolis United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the church with Reverend Butch Reneker officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or to the Jim Piper Memorial Scholarship Fund, PO Box 655, Elkville, IL 62932.
Fullenwider-Park Funeral Home, 432 Seventh St., Illiopolis, IL 62539 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019