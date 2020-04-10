Home

Sandra S. Laurent


1942 - 2020
Sandra S. Laurent Obituary
Sandra S. Laurent 1942 - 2020
Divernon, IL—Sandra S. Laurent, 77 of Divernon passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 in an automobile accident.
She was born Sept. 23, 1942 in Springfield, the daughter of Charles and Vurla Cowden Barnes.
She married Jules Laurent, Jr in 1994 and he preceded her in death in 2014. Also, preceded in death by her parents, one son, Steven, brother, Ronald and sister, Sally Young.
Surviving are her son, Stewart Smith; two sisters, Nell Johnson and Mary Jane Barry; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Sugar Creek United Methodist Church, 1022 New City Rd, Chatham, IL 62629.
Bramley Funeral Home, Divernon is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.bramleyfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
