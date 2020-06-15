Sandra Sue Warden
Beardstown, IL - Sandra Sue Warden, 81, passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
Beardstown, IL - Sandra Sue Warden, 81, passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.