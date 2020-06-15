Sandra Sue Warden
Sandra Sue Warden
Beardstown, IL - Sandra Sue Warden, 81, passed on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The State Journal-Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Colwell Memorial Home
515 State Street
Beardstown, IL 62618
(217) 323-1100
