Santonio L. Hill 1981 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Santonio Lemont Hill, 37, departed his life on March 3, 2019 at St John's Hospital. He was born on December 22, 1981 in Springfield IL. He was the son of Michelle and Noel Boyd.
He was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Elder Elias Walton Officiating.
Visitation will be 12:00pm-12:30pm. Service will be at 12:30pm.
Interment will be private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019