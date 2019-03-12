Home

Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Santonio Hill
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:30 PM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Santonio L. Hill


Santonio L. Hill Obituary
Santonio L. Hill 1981 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Santonio Lemont Hill, 37, departed his life on March 3, 2019 at St John's Hospital. He was born on December 22, 1981 in Springfield IL. He was the son of Michelle and Noel Boyd.
He was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Elder Elias Walton Officiating.
Visitation will be 12:00pm-12:30pm. Service will be at 12:30pm.
Interment will be private.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
