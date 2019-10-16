|
Sara "Sue" VanderDrift 1940 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Sara "Sue" VanderDrift, 79 of Chatham passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.
She was born May 23, 1940 in Springfield, the daughter of Perry and Frances Chorn Coffey. She was preceded in death by her companion, Russell McCarty and brother, Larry Coffey.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary (Mark) Carvell and Deborah Asay; two sons, Thomas VanderDrift and Peter VanderDrift; nine grandchildren; one sister, Georgianna Hayes; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12 noon till time of services at 2pm, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Bramley Funeral Home, Auburn with Pastor Jess Meredith officiating. Burial will be in Cumberland Sugar Creek Cemetery, Glenarm.
Memorials may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd, Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019