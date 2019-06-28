|
Sarah A. Poe 1916 - 2019
Sherman, IL—Sarah A. Poe, age 103, of Andrew, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Villa Health Care East in Sherman.
She was born June 18, 1916 in Elizabeth, Indiana, the daughter of Alva and Vada (Black) Grass.
She is survived by children, Marie (Richard) Patterson, Joyce (Larry) Barregarye, Raymond (Carol) Poe, Kay (John) Sapp; twelve grandchildren, Mike, Greg and Todd Patterson, Theresa Hmeilak, Mark and Dan Polistina, Collette Ramirez, Cherrilyn Mayfield, Lance Poe, Sandy Roeloffs, Cathy Constant and Curt Sapp, 22 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She married Donald Poe in 1936.
Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 1986; her parents, a brother, and a sister.
Sarah was a homemaker as well as a tax collector for Fancy Creek Township for several years.
She was a member of the Sherman United Methodist Church.
Sarah enjoyed embroidery and loved to cook for her family for Sunday night suppers.
Visitation for Sarah will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Services will immediately follow at 11:00 AM at the Sherman United Methodist Church.
Rev. Jon Carrell will be officiating.
Burial will be held at Walnut Hill Cemetery near Williamsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sherman United Methodist Church.
The Poe family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of The Villas Healthcare.
Mott & Henning Funeral Home is assisting the Poe family. On-line condolences can be shared at www.mottandhenning.com.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from June 30 to July 1, 2019