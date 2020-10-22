Scott A. Irwin 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Scott A. Irwin, 69, of Springfield, died 8:54 pm, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 28, 1951 in Springfield, IL, to John H. and Edith (Fanning) Irwin. He married Pamela Edwards on June 11, 1988 and she survives.
Also surviving are his mother Edith Irwin of Springfield; one sister, Cathy I. (Thomas F.) Schwartz of Iowa City, IA; one brother, Peter J. (Kathy) Irwin of Chicago; two brothers-in-law, Paul Edwards of Springfield and Gary Bisby of Shelbyville; five nieces, Samantha Irwin, Jacquelyn Windle, Jody Sladek, Jackie Meacham and Jordan Edwards; three nephews, James Schwartz, Robert Huddleston and Justin Edwards and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marie and Edsel Edwards; one niece, Jenny Edwards and sister-in-law, Lynn Bisby.
Scott was a member of Destiny Church. He retired from School District 186. Scott graduated from Kemper Military Academy receiving an Associate Degree.
He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR racing and he loved to cook.
Visitation: 10:30 am -11:30 am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Destiny Church.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Destiny Church with Reverend Chris Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Honey Bend, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Destiny Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems