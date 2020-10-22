1/1
Scott A. Irwin
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott A. Irwin 1951 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Scott A. Irwin, 69, of Springfield, died 8:54 pm, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born March 28, 1951 in Springfield, IL, to John H. and Edith (Fanning) Irwin. He married Pamela Edwards on June 11, 1988 and she survives.
Also surviving are his mother Edith Irwin of Springfield; one sister, Cathy I. (Thomas F.) Schwartz of Iowa City, IA; one brother, Peter J. (Kathy) Irwin of Chicago; two brothers-in-law, Paul Edwards of Springfield and Gary Bisby of Shelbyville; five nieces, Samantha Irwin, Jacquelyn Windle, Jody Sladek, Jackie Meacham and Jordan Edwards; three nephews, James Schwartz, Robert Huddleston and Justin Edwards and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marie and Edsel Edwards; one niece, Jenny Edwards and sister-in-law, Lynn Bisby.
Scott was a member of Destiny Church. He retired from School District 186. Scott graduated from Kemper Military Academy receiving an Associate Degree.
He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR racing and he loved to cook.
Visitation: 10:30 am -11:30 am Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Destiny Church.
Funeral Service: 11:30 am, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Destiny Church with Reverend Chris Lee officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Ridge Cemetery in Honey Bend, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Destiny Church.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com
©2020 All Content Obituary Systems



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Destiny Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Destiny Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Burial
Cedar Ridge Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved