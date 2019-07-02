Home

Throop Funeral Home of Ravenna, Inc
3580 Thomas Street
Ravenna, MI 49451
(231) 853-6511
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM
Ravenna Town Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Following Services
St. Catherine's Hall
Ravenna, IL
View Map
Scott Alan Braspenninx


1965 - 2019
Scott Alan Braspenninx Obituary
Scott Alan Braspenninx 1965 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Scott Alan Braspenninx, age 54, of Springfield, IL, formerly of Ravenna, MI died, Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL.
Scott was born on April 15, 1965, in Muskegon, MI to the late Gregory and Shirley (Dauchy) Braspenninx. Survivors include his three brothers, Bruce (Deb) Braspenninx, Gregory (Christi) Braspenninx Jr., and Gary (Beverly) Braspenninx all of Michigan; his partner, Julie Hammers of Springfield, her children, numerous nieces and nephews, and his two dogs, Sophie and Pete.
Scott attended Michigan Technical University where he majored in Chemical Engineering. He applied the knowledge he obtained at Michigan Tech to advance his career in the leather and wastewater industries. Scott was also an outdoor enthusiast, often recalling the numerous summers as a child spent outdoors at his family's cabin on Lake Hamlin, MI.
Cremation has taken place. Burial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Ravenna Town Cemetery with a Celebration of Life ceremony to take place immediately following at St. Catherine's Hall in Ravenna. An additional Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Springfield at a later date. Throop Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements. https://www.throopfhravenna.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 3 to July 4, 2019
