Home

POWERED BY

Services
Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
1109 South 5th Street
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 528-6461
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Lawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Paul Lawson


1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Scott Paul Lawson Obituary
Scott Paul Lawson 1983 - 2019
Dobbins, CA—Scott Paul Lawson, 36, of Dobbins, CA formerly of Springfield, IL died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Cyprus. He was born on March 19, 1983 in Springfield, IL to Robert and Mary Helen Lawson. He married Tonya Macy on May 14, 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Tonya; twin daughters, Jolene and Elise Lawson of Lake Fork, IL; two step sons, Alex and Christian Gomez; parents, Mary Helen and Robert Lawson of Springfield; one sister, Melinda (Sue Lionberger) Lawson of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Scott was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a graduate of Universal Technical Institute and worked for Houston Fearless in California. In his free time, he loved spending time outdoors with his family and two dogs.
Celebration of Life: 2 – 4 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Association of American Veterans.
Share stories, pictures, Facebook and Twitter at:
StaabFamily.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Staab Funeral Home - Springfield
Download Now