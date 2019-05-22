|
Scott Paul Lawson 1983 - 2019
Dobbins, CA—Scott Paul Lawson, 36, of Dobbins, CA formerly of Springfield, IL died on Saturday, May 11, 2019 in Cyprus. He was born on March 19, 1983 in Springfield, IL to Robert and Mary Helen Lawson. He married Tonya Macy on May 14, 2013.
He is survived by his wife, Tonya; twin daughters, Jolene and Elise Lawson of Lake Fork, IL; two step sons, Alex and Christian Gomez; parents, Mary Helen and Robert Lawson of Springfield; one sister, Melinda (Sue Lionberger) Lawson of Springfield; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Scott was a United States Air Force Veteran. He was a graduate of Universal Technical Institute and worked for Houston Fearless in California. In his free time, he loved spending time outdoors with his family and two dogs.
Celebration of Life: 2 – 4 pm, Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield. Military honors will be conducted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Association of American Veterans.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 23 to May 24, 2019