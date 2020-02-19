|
|
Selesia Ann Robertson-Swope 1963 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Selesia Ann Robertson-Swope, 56, gained her angel wings February 15, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center.
Selesia was born October 7, 1963 in Houston, MS, the daughter of Marine Robertson and Anthony (Robert Earl) Buchanan.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at New Hope Missionary Baptist, 1440 East Edward Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Visitation: 10am-11am
Service: 11am-12pm
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020