Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Elkhart Cemetery
Sgt. Jason Boesdorfer


1975 - 2020
Sgt. Jason Boesdorfer Obituary
Sgt. Jason Boesdorfer 1975 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Sgt. Jason Boesdorfer, 44, of Chatham, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Jason was born on December 9, 1975, in Springfield, IL, the son of Mark Boesdorfer and Ellen Robertson.
Jason graduated from Williamsville High School in 1994. He earned his bachelor's degree in Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Administration from Western Illinois University. Jason was a police officer at the Decatur Police Department until he joined the Sangamon County Sheriff's Department in 2004, where he served as a Sergeant. He was the Commander of the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office Tactical Negotiations Team. Jason also coached football at Pleasant Plains. He enjoyed boating, football, and golf. Jason was an avid Notre Dame and Georgia University football fan.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, LaVerne Boesdorfer and Franklyn Robertson; and grandmother, Ruth Robertson.
Jason is survived by his children, Abbie, Hayden and Alexandria "Lu" Boesdorfer; wife, Stephanie Boesdorfer of Springfield; mother, Ellen Robertson of Chatham; father, Mark Boesdorfer of Florida; four brothers, Walter (wife, Trish) Hauck of Sherman, IL, Edward Hauck of Algonquin, IL, Michael (wife, Kim) Hauck of Prosper, TX, and Kipp (wife, Fatima) Boesdorfer of England, UK; and grandmother, Gloria of Florida.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield. A Law Enforcement walk-through will occur at 5:30 p.m. CDC guidelines will be followed allowing only ten people at a time inside the funeral home.
A Law Enforcement escort to Elkhart Cemetery, followed by a private family burial, will be held at Elkhart Cemetery with Rev. James A. Stuenkel, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be donated to an educational fund set up for Jason's children (c/o any Illinois National Bank branch).
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 11 to May 12, 2020
