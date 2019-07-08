|
Shanay Latreese Moore 1990 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Shanay Latreese Moore 29, departed this life on Thursday July 4, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 7, 1990 in Springfield, IL, the daughter of Anita Moore and James (Elroy) Johnson.
Funeral Services will be Thursday July 11, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 1405 East Monroe Street, Springfield, IL 62703 with Pastor T. Ray McJunkins Officiating. Visitation will be 10:00am-11:00am and Service 11:00am-12pm
Interment will be at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 9 to July 10, 2019