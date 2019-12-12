|
Shannon Hart 1985 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Shannon Hart, 34, of Springfield, passed away at 8:12 a.m. on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
Shannon was born on October 1, 1985, in Springfield. She married Michael Hart on September 9, 2017.
Shannon earned her Bachelor of Arts in studio art from MacMurray College and earned her license and associate degree to be a Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant, (COTA), from Lincoln Land Community College. She had worked as a COTA at multiple locations caring for the elderly, a passion of hers. In 2018, she began working as a Disability Claims Adjudicator for the State of Illinois; where she continued to care for people in need. She was a member of Hope Church and was involved in several Bible studies there. Shannon was very artistic and enjoyed painting, crafting, reading, being with animals (her animals especially), being with friends, helping people, and listening to Dave Matthews. Shannon loved everyone more than herself; she was the most kind and compassionate person in the world.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Kolin Lionberger and Shaun Jones; grandmother, Barb Johnson; and grandparents, Dorothy and Warren Lionberger.
Shannon is survived by her husband, Michael Hart; mother, Bonita Jones; stepfather, Ed Jones; biological father, John Lionberger; grandpa, Boyd Johnson; sister, Kelsi Matlock; brothers, Brian Jones and Brent Gronewold and their families; aunts, Michele Moss, Denise Cooper, Susan Lionberger, and Melinda Lawson and their families; her beloved animals, Willow, Shiloh, and Ham; and a countless number of friends.
The family will host a Funeral Ceremony at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hope Church, 3000 Lenhart Rd., Springfield with Pastor Brian Mills officiating.
Visitation: Family will receive friends from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. 6th St., Springfield.
Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center following ceremonies.
Memorial contributions may be made to PAWS, P.O. Box 1037, 15305 44th Avenue West, Lynnwood, WA 98046 (Willow was adopted through this organization) or National Alliance on Mental Illness, 3803 N. Fairfax Dr., Suite 100, Arlington, VA 22203.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019