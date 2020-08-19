Shannon Keely Norris 1970 - 2020Springfield, IL—Shannon Keely Norris, 50, departed this life on August 7, 2020. She was born on May, 14, 1970 to Karen and Thomas Carpenter.She grew up in Springfield, IL where she met William and married after 7 years of dating. They had 4 kids, Johnathan, Joseph, Thomas, and Zachary.Viewing Services: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 9:00am-11:00am, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.CDC guidelines will be followed, allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.