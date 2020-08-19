1/1
Shannon Keely Norris
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shannon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shannon Keely Norris 1970 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Shannon Keely Norris, 50, departed this life on August 7, 2020. She was born on May, 14, 1970 to Karen and Thomas Carpenter.
She grew up in Springfield, IL where she met William and married after 7 years of dating. They had 4 kids, Johnathan, Joseph, Thomas, and Zachary.
Viewing Services: Saturday, August 22, 2020, 9:00am-11:00am, Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories, 1520 East Washington Street, Springfield, IL 62703.
Cremation will be provided by Ruby Funeral Services & Crematories.
CDC guidelines will be followed, allowing only 50 people or less at a time with SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State Journal-Register from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield
1520 East Washington St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 679-6658
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, Inc. - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 17, 2020
From the Mcknelly family Shannon will be missed around here mother just said she thought Shannon was the one who called my dad uncle Macaroni for the first time as will sit around remembering the good times with Shannon Our thoughts and prayers go out to family
David Mcknelly
Family
August 15, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to all of her family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lisa Johnson
Family
August 14, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your sister. She was a kind and gentle soul who cared about everyone. She will be greatly missed. Jerry and Mary Hammitt
mary hammitt
Friend
August 14, 2020
Sincerest condolences to all her loved ones. May you all have peace and healing.
Jennifer Barton
Friend
August 13, 2020
Prayers to the family
Brenda Daniels
August 12, 2020
My sincere condolences to the friends and family of Shannon
Rosemary Connolly
August 11, 2020
SENDING MY DEEPEST
SYMPATHY TO YOU And
YOUR FAMILY
MAY OUR LORD GIVE YOU
COMFORT, PEACE AND GRACE
AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME
Nita Saviste
Family
August 10, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Mike Raccio
Friend
August 10, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Offering my deepest condolences to all the family and friends of Shannon. Thinking of everyone during this difficult time and sending love and comfort to all.

Tara Norris & Mike Harris
Tara Norris
Family
August 10, 2020
Condolences to the family. So sorry for your loss
R Lathan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved