Shareena E. McKinney 1955 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Shareena E. McKinney, 65, of Springfield died at 3:58 am, Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at St. John's Hospital. She was born February 23, 1955 in Kalamazoo, MI to John "Jack" and Leatta (Lee) Bottoms. She married John Curtis McKinney on May 28, 1977 and he preceded her in death on September 4, 2020.
She is survived by one daughter, Sharie (Joe) Ryan of Rochester; two sons, Albert and Jack McKinney, both of Springfield; nine grandchildren; four sisters, Janet (Mike) Cook of Kansas City, Leanna (Andy) Bounsana of Deltona, FL, Julie (Ron) Arnold of Midway, GA and Shirley (Terry) Southerland of Wichita, KS; one brother, Earl (Martha) Bottoms of Paducah, KY and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and four brothers, Danny, Donald, Terry and John Bottoms.
Shareena enjoyed to read, work on puzzles, crafts which included knitting blankets, sewing blankets or doll clothes for the children in her life and painting. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren just sharing stories and laughing. She was loved by all that knew her.
Due to the new CDC COVID guidelines, private services will be held. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the APL or Grace Lutheran Church Food Pantry.
CDC Protocol shall be followed.
Share stories & photos at StaabObituary.com