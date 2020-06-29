Sharlene Barnick 1935 - 2020
Chatham, IL—Sharlene Barnick, 84, of Chatham, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.
Sharlene was born December 22, 1935, in Chicago, the daughter of Glenn Paul and Jennie Hazel Kirstein Holbrook. She married Kenneth Barnick on February 23, 1957; he preceded her in death on December 18, 2014.
Sharlene helped her husband with his carpet cleaning business and raised their six children. She loved dogs and enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and above all else, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and good friend, Barbara Snelson.
Sharlene is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Michael) Lawson of Bloomington, Cindy Boyd of Evansville, WY, Laura (Ken) Smith of Chatham, Kathy (Matt) Ryan of Rochester, Nancy (Charly) Smarjesse of Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL, and Michelle (Jeff) Snyder of Atwood, IL; 21 grandchildren, Becca (Scott) MacIntyre, Jessica (Mac) Ingmire, Christopher (Sarah) Lawson, Christine (Cole) Moser, Andrew Barnick, Austin Boyd, Carly (Allen) Boyd, Cody Boyd, Joe (Ashley) Smith, Julie (Neal) Griffith, Jennifer (Austin) O'Malley, Geoff (Jess) Ryan, Sarah (Tyler) Wood, Sean (Rachel) Ryan, Nicholas (Kristen) Smarjesse, Jacob Smarjesse, Shaughnessey (Dani) Cotton, Tyler Cotton, Morgan Cotton, Drew Cotton, and Madison Snyder; 18 great-grandchildren, Eden, Avery, Brady, Cohen, Hallie, Brooks, Sierra, Haden, Isabelle, Madison, Jaxon, Audrina, Preston, Lucy, Jack, Henry, Anna, and Lincoln; brother, Thomas (Jo) Holbrook; sister-in-law, Shirley (Ed) Skala; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and friends, Ed and Marge Ahr.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Butler Funeral Home—Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time. Family and friends may view the livestream at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/91326597.
A private memorial ceremony and burial will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Protective League, 1001 Taintor Rd., Springfield, IL 62702 or the Chatham Area Public Library District, 600 E. Spruce St., Chatham, IL 62629.
