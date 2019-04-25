|
|
Sharmain Smith 1970 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sharman Lavelle Smith 48, departed this life on April 19, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born on December 6, 1970 in Springfield, IL. Sharmain was the daughter of John N. Smith and Lillie Luckett Smith.
Funeral Services Monday April 29, 2019
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
908 South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive
Springfield,IL 62703
Rev. Dr. William D. Rosser Officiating
Visitation:10:00am-11:00am
Service:11:00am-12:00pm
Interment
Oak Ridge Cemetery
Ruby Funeral Services & Chapel, 1520 East Washington Street is in charge of arrangements
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019