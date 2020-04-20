|
|
Sharon Ann DeHeve 1938 - 2020
Glenarm, IL—Sharon was born July 11, 1938 to Richard P. and Katherine Sullivan. She married Norman "Pete" Howard II and they divorced. She married Louis DeHeve in 1982 and he passed away on May 24, 2012. She was also proceeded in death by her daughter, Caty Waldrop in November of 2017. She is survived by 3 sons, Michael (Tammy) Howard, Norman Howard III, James (Linda) Moscardelli and daughter Theresa (Rick) Meadows. She is also survived by her sister Pat (George) Gaio, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She joined the FOE Springfield 437 in 1971 and served as President 3 terms, St. President 1989-90 and Regional President 1992-93.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the and the National Audubon Society
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020