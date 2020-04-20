Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
530 N Fifth St
Springfield, IL 62702
(217) 544-5755
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon DeHeve
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Ann DeHeve


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Ann DeHeve Obituary
Sharon Ann DeHeve 1938 - 2020
Glenarm, IL—Sharon was born July 11, 1938 to Richard P. and Katherine Sullivan. She married Norman "Pete" Howard II and they divorced. She married Louis DeHeve in 1982 and he passed away on May 24, 2012. She was also proceeded in death by her daughter, Caty Waldrop in November of 2017. She is survived by 3 sons, Michael (Tammy) Howard, Norman Howard III, James (Linda) Moscardelli and daughter Theresa (Rick) Meadows. She is also survived by her sister Pat (George) Gaio, several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She joined the FOE Springfield 437 in 1971 and served as President 3 terms, St. President 1989-90 and Regional President 1992-93.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the and the National Audubon Society
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -