Sharon (Ramazzini) Colonius

Sharon (Ramazzini) Colonius Obituary
Sharon (Ramazzini) Colonius 1945 - 2019
Edinburg, IL—Sharon (Ramazzini) Colonius, 74, of Edinburg passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her residence.
Sharon was born at Pittsfield on February 20, 1945 to Virginia (Atwood) and Fred Ramazzini. She married Darrell Colonius on June 17,1978 in Springfield, Illinois.
Services for Sharon will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Noon at the Sherman Church of the Nazarene. Visitiation will be Sunday, November 3 from 4-6 PM at the church. Burial will be at Kettelkamp Cemetery in Nokomis, Illinois following services.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Darrell, sons Brian (Cindy) Colonius, Richard (Michelle) Colonius and Dallas (Margaret Gleeson) Colonius all of Edinburg; brother Robert (Sharon )Ramazzini of Alton; grandchildren Alison Colonius, Blake Colonius, Kristen Colonius, Lauren Colonius, Alyssa Colonius, Eric (Chastity) Colonius and Amanda (Thomas) Mazzotti; great granndchildren Braiden Colonius, Karlee Colonius, Bryce Mazzotti and Ethan Mazzotti. Arrangements by Stiehl-Dawson Funeral Home, Nokomis
Memorials can be directed to Sherman Church of the Nazarene.
On line condolences can be left at www.stiehldawsonfh.com
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
