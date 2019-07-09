|
Sharon D. Gorbett 1938 - 2019
Springfield, IL—Sharon D. Gorbett, 80 of Springfield, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019 at St. John's Hospital. She was born October 16, 1938 in Springfield, to Henry D. and Gladys Moore Cronister. She had six children with her former spouse, Thomas A. Gorbett, Jr.
Survivors include four daughters, Tamara (Michael) Jeffers of Decatur, Rena' (Mark) Johnson, Janine (Michael) Walker and Sharon (Scott) Wilson all of Springfield; two sons, Michael (Cindy) Gorbett and Donnie (Brandi) Gorbett both of Rochester; twenty-four grandchildren; twenty-four great grandchildren; three sisters Pat (Dick) Meier of Pawnee, Joyce (Paul) Eddington of Rochester and Becky (Bob) Smith of Edinburg; two brothers, Mick (Pam) Cronister of Divernon and Hank (Susan) Cronister of Springfield; one Aunt Eunice Lawyer, several nieces, nephews and cousins and her former husband, Thomas A. Gorbett, Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Bradley; sisters, Shirley, Donna, Peggy and Jackie and one brother, Gerald "Butch".
Sharon was a member of Calvary Church for over forty years. She worked for AT&T for twenty years in operating services, directory assistance and then in the financial department. She and Tom owned AVS Amusements for over thirty – two years.
She had a tremendous love for her children, grandchildren and her family in general.
She enjoyed her bowling league; volleyball; gardening; Bunco, Bingo and loved to watch the NBA, especially the Golden State Warriors.
Visitation: 4 -7 pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at Calvary Church, 501 West Hazel Dell Road, Springfield and again from 10 to 10:30 am Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Calvary Church.
Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Calvary Church, 501 West Hazel Dell Road, Springfield with Pastor Mark Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Center at Calvary Church.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from July 10 to July 11, 2019