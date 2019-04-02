Sharon D. Guernsey 1946 - 2019

Springfield, IL—Sharon D. Guernsey, 72, of Springfield, died at 7:15 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born on August 4, 1946 in Middletown, the daughter of Strawther and Alice Geraldine Nichols Skelton.

Sharon graduated from New Holland Middletown High School. She attended Kentucky Wesleyan College and Illinois Business College. She was a stay at home mother, then went on to work for the Illinois Department of Transportation for more than 20 years, retiring as an executive secretary. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority early in her life, Wild Women's Bunco Club, Daughters of the American Revolution, and was a supporter of the USO and Wounded Warriors. Sharon loved knitting and crocheting, putting puzzles together, playing computer games, and watching Golden Girls and the Game Show Network.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and step-father, William Doyle.

She is survived by her son, Shane E. Guernsey of Cantrall; daughter, Camille (Michael) Bradley of Riverton; granddaughter, Whitney Day of Riverton; sister, Sylvia G. Ringland of Easton; and three nephews.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield, 900 S. 6th Street, Springfield.

Memorial Ceremony: 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home—Springfield.

Burial will follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to United Service Organizations, PO Box 96860, Washington, DC, 20077.

Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019