Sharon K. Chott 1943 - 2019
Chatham, IL—Sharon K. Chott, 76, of Chatham died at 12:05 pm, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1943 in Springfield to John and Bertha (Farley) Phillips. She married Edward "Ed" Chott on April 18, 1970, enjoying 49 years together and he survives.
Also surviving are one son, Lyman Leach, Jr. of Chatham; one grandchild; one brother, Jack (Nancy) Phillips of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews.
She retired from Heritage Manor where she worked as an LPN for many years.
Sharon loved to travel, especially to Florida in the winter with Ed, her dog "Pooh Bear" and friends. She also had many shopping adventures, which did not cause Ed any grief. She enjoyed her lunch meetings with her fellow Lanphier High School graduates.
Memorial Gathering: 4-6 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield.
Memorial Service: 6 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Staab Funeral Home – Springfield with Reverend Mark Gifford officiating. Burial will occur at Oak Ridge Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Morgan County Animal Control or the Animal Protective League.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from May 14 to May 15, 2019