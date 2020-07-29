1/1
Sharon K. Schroeder
1942 - 2020
Springfield, IL—Sharon K. Schroeder, 77, died at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, at her home.
Sharon was born in Springfield on October 11, 1942, the daughter of Harold A. Schweiss and Lucille A. (Biscontini) Paoni. She married Keith Schroeder on June 27, 1987 in Springfield.
She attended Sacred Heart and Ursuline Academy. She found a love of art and although her passion for it grew, so did her interest in medicine. She graduated from St. John's Hospital with a degree in X-Ray Technology. From there, she joined three physicians who helped plant the seed of further education that eventually led her to become a member of Harvard L. Romence's staff. Harvard was a general practitioner and surgeon and Sharon was his only nurse for 19 years. They were wonderful years as during that time he allowed her to continue her education in nursing science. She continued working for Doctor Adarsh Kumar after Harvard's retirement. Sharon was also a former Miss Springfield, Brownie leader, Sunday School teacher, BNI member, art teacher, and she was nominated for Small Businessperson of the year from the Springfield Chamber of Commerce. She truly enjoyed spending time with her husband, going on cruises, traveling, watching TV, and eating hamburgers.
Sharon's greatest treasures were her family. First born, Marsha Ann Ingraham Morgan; second, William Leroy "Lee" (wife, Gina Ingraham); grandchildren, Megan (husband, Christopher) Antonacci, Kelsi Smole, Sean Christy, Kaitlin Christy, Gianna (Jonathan) Elliott, Milana Ingraham, and Heston Ingraham; great-grandchildren, Aubree Hardin, Ava Antonacci, Gabriel Huston, and Theodore Huston; step-children, Martha Blackwell and Amy (husband, Ron) Mihalich; and step-grandchildren, Ashley and Nick Mihalich.
Cremation was provided prior to ceremonies.
Memorial Gathering: Family will receive guests from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 South Sixth Street, Springfield. Illinois COVID-19 guidance will be followed, requiring face coverings and limiting attendance to 50 guests at one time.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.



Published in The State Journal-Register from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Homes & Cremation Tribute Center
900 S. 6th St.
Springfield, IL 62703
(217) 544-4646
