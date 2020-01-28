The State Journal-Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Riverview Cemetery
Streator, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Brannan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon L. Brannan


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon L. Brannan Obituary
Sharon L. Brannan 1944 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Sharon Lee Brannan, 75, of Springfield, died at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Streator, IL.
Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
Download Now