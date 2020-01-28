|
|
Sharon L. Brannan 1944 - 2020
Springfield , IL—Sharon Lee Brannan, 75, of Springfield, died at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Christian Village.
Visitation and Funeral Ceremony: 9:00 until 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home, 800 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. with Celebrant Judy Woerner officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Streator, IL.
Published in Print in The State Journal-Register from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020